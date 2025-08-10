SC takes note of photographs showing manual scavenging at apex court's gate

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The Supreme Court has taken note of photographs showing manual scavenging and hazardous cleaning being done at one of the gates of the apex court.

"We are also constrained to observe that photographs have been shown to us that the manual scavenging and hazardous cleaning is being done at gate F of this court as well. Let the concerned officer of the Public Works Department (PWD) file a reply to the above applications," a bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia (since retired) and Aravind Kumar said in its August 6 order.

Justice Dhulia retired on August 9.

The top court was dealing with applications filed in a public interest litigation, which has raised the issue of manual scavenging.

In its order, the bench made the East Delhi Municipal Corporation a party-respondent in the matter.

It directed the corporation to file a response to the applications explaining why manual scavenging and hazardous cleaning were still going on with manual labour, exposing such workers to the risk of their lives and that too, without proper gear as shown in photographs attached to the plea.

"It is made clear that if satisfactory reply is not received on the next date, we will have no option but to direct the registration of an FIR against such officer(s) who are exposing the workers to the risk of their lives," the bench said and posted the matter for hearing on September 10.

In a verdict delivered in the matter in October 2023, the top court observed that manual scavengers have lived in bondage, systematically trapped in inhuman conditions for a long time.

It had asked the Centre and states to completely eradicate manual scavenging across the country.

Passing a slew of directions, the apex court asked the central and state governments to pay Rs 30 lakh as compensation to the next of kin of those who die while cleaning sewers. PTI ABA RHL