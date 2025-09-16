SC takes suo motu cognisance of discharge of industrial waste in Rajasthan's Jojari river

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the discharge of industrial waste in Jojari river in Rajasthan.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the discharge of industrial waste, primarily from textile and other factories, in the river was affecting hundreds of villages.

The bench said due to this, the drinking water was not potable there for humans as well as animals.

It said this was affecting the health and other ecosystems there.

"This court is taking suo motu cognisance with respect to river Marudhara Jojari, Rajasthan, where a lot of industrial waste primarily from textile and tile factories is being discharged making hundreds of villages and the drinking water for animals and humans both not potable," the top court said.

The bench said the matter be placed before the Chief Justice of India for passing appropriate orders regarding follow up action. PTI ABA ABA DV DV