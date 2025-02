SC takes suo motu cognisance of Lokpal order to entertain complaints against sitting HC judge

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of a Lokpal order, which entertained complaints against a sitting high court judge.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant and Abhay S Oka will take up the suo motu petition for hearing on Thursday.

The Lokpal passed the order on two complaints filed against a sitting additional judge of the high court, alleging that he influenced an additional district judge in the state, and a judge of the same high court who had to deal with the suit filed against the complainant by a private company, to favour that company.

It has been alleged that the private company was earlier a client of the named high court Judge, while he was practising as an advocate at the Bar.

In its order, the Lokpal had directed that subject complaints and relevant materials received in the registry in these two matters be forwarded to the office of the Chief Justice of India for his kind consideration.

"Awaiting the guidance of the Chief Justice of India, consideration of these complaints, for the time being, is deferred until four weeks from today, keeping in mind the statutory time frame to dispose of the complaint in terms of Section 20 (4) of the Act of 2013.

"We make it amply clear that by this order we have decided a singular issue finally -- as to whether the judges of the high court established by an Act of Parliament come within the ambit of Section 14 of the Act of 2013, in the affirmative. No more and no less. In that, we have not looked into or examined the merits of the allegations at all," the Lokpal bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar had said on January 27. PTI PKS ARI