SC to consider DDA plea for further tree felling in Delhi Ridge only after compliance review

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday made it clear that it will permit the DDA to fell additional trees in the Delhi Ridge area only after it is fully satisfied that its earlier directions on afforestation and ecological restoration have been complied with.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing an application filed by the Delhi Development Authority seeking permission to fell 473 trees for a road-widening project connecting to the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) here.

The CAPFIMS is a major healthcare and educational project in Maidangarhi, Delhi, providing specialized medical services, nursing education, and paramedical training for personnel and families of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like BSF, CRPF, CISF, etc.

The DDA has also sought approval for the translocation of 2,519 saplings of trees and shrubs and diversion of 2.97 hectares of forest land for the proposed construction.

During the hearing, the CJI orally observed that no further permission for tree felling would be granted unless the bench is satisfied with compliance of its previous directions issued on May 28, 2025.

Earlier, the bench had mandated that every notification or order relating to afforestation, road construction, tree felling or any activity with potential ecological impact must explicitly mention the pendency of the proceedings before the apex court.

It had also issued detailed directions concerning compensatory afforestation.

“We will not allow anything to happen unless we ourselves are satisfied with the compliance. Where is the compliance? What happened to 1.65 lakh trees and 18 pockets?” the CJI said, referring to the afforestation commitments made earlier.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Maninder Singh appeared for the DDA.

Singh informed the court that 185 acres of land had been identified for afforestation and possession handed over.

He added that the DDA is in the process of completing boundary walls around the identified land and expects the work to be completed by February 28.

Another counsel for the DDA submitted that tenders have been issued for plantation work across 18 sites identified within the 185-acre land parcel.

Seeking time to place a comprehensive status report on record, the solicitor general requested an adjournment till Friday to obtain detailed instructions regarding the progress of compliance.

The CJI, however, emphasised the need for a complete and site-wise report.

“We need a complete report on what steps have been taken in all the 18 sites so far, and what are you going to do?” he said.

The solicitor general argued that the saplings would need to be relocated for the road project to be completed and pointed out that the CAPFIMS currently has only an operational OPD, with other departments yet to become functional.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan submitted that the saplings in question had been planted to replace trees that were previously felled by the DDA without the court’s permission.

In a lighter vein, the CJI remarked that the saplings were planted “out of fear of contempt” and cautioned against rushing the process.

“We do not want these 18 pockets as AI-generated forests,” he added, stressing the need for genuine and verifiable ecological restoration.

The bench said it would first examine the progress of compliance before considering any further permissions.

The matter is listed for further hearing on January 19.