SC to hear in December plea to make films, news accessible to hearing impaired persons

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear in the first week of December a plea that has sought directions to ensure that films and TV news have subtitles and are made accessible to hearing impaired people.

Advertisment

The plea came up for hearing before a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan.

While hearing the matter in August, the apex court had asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, to take instructions from the Prasar Bharti as to whether at least on Doordarshan, a special news bulletin for visually and hearing impaired persons can be telecast daily.

Doordarshan started its first weekly bulletin for the hearing impaired on October 15, 1987.

Advertisment

During the hearing on Tuesday, an advocate, appearing for an intervenor, referred to a verdict delivered by the apex court on November 8 in a separate matter.

In its significant judgement aimed at improving access to public spaces for persons with disabilities, the top court had directed the Centre to implement mandatory accessibility standards within three months.

Referring to the November 8 verdict, the lawyer told the bench that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting may be directed to implement it in the television sector also.

Advertisment

The counsel appearing for the Centre requested a pass over in the matter. The bench said it would hear the matter in the first week of December. PTI ABA RT