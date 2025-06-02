SC to hear in July plea concerning proposed demolition of illegal structures in Okhla village

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear in July a plea against the proposed demolition of certain alleged unauthorised structures at Okhla village in the national capital.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the petitioner, referred to a May 7 order of the apex court which had directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to demolish unauthorised structures and encroachments in Okhla village in accordance with law.

"We are aware of our orders. We don't want to say anything. We leave it to you. Should we pass an appropriate order or you want it in July?," the bench asked.

Hegde requested the bench that nothing should happen in the meanwhile.

"That is the real problem," he argued.

The bench observed, "It is our order. We know what it is. We know what you are saying".

The top court asked Hegde to take instructions and passed over the matter.

After the matter came up for hearing again, the senior advocate said the matter be posted in July.

He referred to a paragraph of the apex court's May 7 order which reads, "We also make it clear that those occupants who are aggrieved by notices of demolition are free to adopt appropriate proceedings in accordance with law".

The bench posted the matter for hearing in July.

In its May 7 order, the top court said, "We, therefore, direct DDA to take action of demolition in accordance with law in respect of the unauthorised structures of area of 2 bigha 10 biswa".

It had asked the DDA to file a compliance affidavit within three months.

"We make it clear that when we say due process of law before demolishing any structure at least 15 days notice shall be served upon the concerned persons," the top court had said.

The apex court was then hearing a contempt plea over alleged violation of its 2018 directions against rampant encroachment and illegal construction in public lands in Delhi. Recently, authorities have issued demolition notices to several houses in the Jamia Nagar area of Delhi's Okhla, citing encroachment on land belonging to the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department.

The notices, dated May 22 and pasted on affected properties, said, "Everyone is informed that encroachment has been done in Okhla, Khizerbaba Colony, belonging to the Irrigation Control Department of Uttar Pradesh. The houses and shops on this land are illegal and should be removed in the next 15 days".