SC to hear Abhisar Sharma's plea against Assam Police FIR over video post on Aug 28

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Thursday a plea filed by journalist Abhisar Sharma seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him by Assam Police over a video post allegedly criticising the state’s policies.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh is likely to take up the plea of Sharma filed through advocate Sumeer Sodhi for hearing.

In his plea, Sharma has challenged the validity of Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

Reportedly, the FIR against Sharma has been registered at the Guwahati Crime Branch police station based on a complaint filed by Alok Baruah.

The complainant alleged that the video uploaded by Sharma on his YouTube channel on August 8 has the effect of creating communal tension and distrust among the state authorities.

According to reports, Sharma in the video refers to recent remarks by the Gauhati High Court, questioning why 3,000 bighas of land in the tribal Dima Hasao district were allotted to a private company to set up a cement factory.

Sharma has been booked under various sections of BNS, including 152 and 196 (promoting enmity between groups).