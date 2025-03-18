SC to hear on April 15 suo motu case over Lokpal order on complaints against sitting HC judges

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear on April 15 the arguments in suo motu proceedings initiated over the Lokpal's order on entertaining complaints against sitting high court judges.

A three-judge special bench comprising Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant and Abhay S Oka asked senior advocate Ranjit Kumar to assist the apex court as an amicus curiae in the matter.

The bench is dealing with a suo motu proceeding initiated over the January 27 Lokpal order.

The top court had on February 20 stayed the Lokpal's order, saying it was "something very, very disturbing" and concerned the independence of the judiciary.

It had issued notice and sought responses from the Centre, the Lokpal registrar and the person who filed complaints against a sitting high court judge.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had said that a high court judge would never fall within the ambit of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

The Lokpal had passed the order on two complaints filed against a sitting additional judge of a high court. PTI ABA DIV DIV