SC to hear on Dec 1 plea of Hindu party in Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute case

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear on December 1 a plea of a Hindu party in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute challenging an Allahabad High Court order treating another party in another suit as a representative of all devotees of Lord Krishna.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe said it would take up the plea on December 1 as the issue requires a detailed hearing.

In July, the Allahabad High Court allowed another Hindu party, which has filed a separate suit seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque from the disputed site in Mathura, to be treated as the representative of all devotees.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the aggrieved Hindu party, said his suit was treated as the lead case after all civil suits in the dispute were transferred to the high court but the HC order erred in treating another party as the representative of all devotees.

He said they were the first party to file the suit, and it was improper for the high court to elevate another party in one of the civil suits in the dispute in this way.

Divan further said the HC passed the order, even though the application of that party did not contain any such prayer.

The top court deferred the hearing for December 1.

The dispute is related to the Shahi Idgah mosque, which the Hindu side claims was built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura.

Over 20 civil suits filed in a Mathura court were transferred to the high court and are pending adjudication before it.

The Supreme Court is already seized of a petition filed by the mosque committee challenging the May 26, 2023, order of the high court transferring to itself all matters related to the dispute pending before the Mathura court.

The Hindu side had made a prayer before the high court that it should conduct the original trial like it did in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute.