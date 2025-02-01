SC to hear on Feb 3 PIL alleging misuse of women-centric laws

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a Public Interest Litigation, or PIL, alleging misuse of women-centric laws.

The PIL names laws like the Dowry Prohibition Act, the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, and the provision on cruelty to women in the Indian Penal Code to question their validity.

The plea is scheduled to be heard by a bench of Justices BR Gavai and K Vinod Chandran.

The plea filed by petitioner Rupshi Singh highlights the malice in law, the unreasonableness contained in the impugned provisions and the lack of semblance of law in the provisions.

The petitioner is seeking protection of men against the atrocities committed by women filing false complaints, abusing the very laws that were meant to protect them from harm.

The PIL says that the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 is discriminatory on the ground of religion and further assails the provisions of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 as being women-centric and discriminatory against men. PTI MNL MNL VN VN