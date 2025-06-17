SC to hear on Jun 18 plea of Tamil Nadu senior cop against arrest order

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Supreme Court would on June 18 hear the plea of senior Tamil Nadu police officer H M Jayaram who was ordered to be arrested by the Madras High Court over a kidnapping case.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan agreed to hear the plea on June 18 after the police officer's lawyer said the Madras High Court's order of arrest was "based on a confessional statement".

When his lawyer requested the bench to list his plea, the top court said, "Ok. We will hear it tomorrow." Jayaram's plea filed through advocate Rajesh Singh Chauhan said that the high court on June 16 ordered his arrest without "assigning any detailed reasons" and on the purported statements of two accused persons.

The officer claimed he had not moved the high court for any relief and was directed to appear before the court on June 16 in the anticipatory bail application of an accused person.

"The high court failed to take note of the fact that it is the prerogative of the investigating officer to arrest the accused and the impugned order passed by the high court failed to take note of this critical fact and also the fact that the petitioner within a short period of notice not being more than three hours voluntarily appeared before the high court on the directions issued by the high court," the plea said.

The high court's direction overlooked fact that he is a serving police officer in the grade of an additional director general of police (ADGP) and an IPS officer with 28 years' of experience, the plea argued.

The high court orally directed Tamil Nadu Police to arrest Jayaram in connection with a kidnapping case in which a girl ran away with a boy on April 5.

ADGP Jayaram was detained after he came out of the court building.

Justice P Velmurugan was hearing an anticipatory bail application filed by MLA M Jagan Moorthy, who apprehended arrest in the case.

The lawmaker from Puthiya Bharatham Katchi party represents Kilvaithinankuppam (SC) constituency in state's Vellore district.

When the matter came up for hearing on June 16, the judge summoned Moorthy and ADGP Jayaram, whose official car was allegedly used for the kidnapping, to appear before the court in the afternoon.

They both appeared in the court following which the judge noted the confessions of the accused against the ADGP and ordered his arrest.

The matter in the high court is scheduled to come up on June 26.