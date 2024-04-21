SC to hear on Monday minor's plea seeking termination of 28-week pregnancy

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea of a 14-year-old alleged rape victim, seeking termination of her 28-week pregnancy.

As per the apex court’s website, a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala will take up her case as the first item on Monday.

On April 19, the top court had ordered her medical examination on the plea moved by her mother, challenging the Bombay High Court decision declining to allow the termination of the pregnancy owing to the advanced stage.

It had sought a report from Mumbai's Sion hospital about the girl's possible physical and psychological condition if she undergoes medical termination of pregnancy or if she is advised against it.

The bench had directed the medical superintendent of the hospital to constitute the medical board and its report be placed before the court on April 22, the next date of hearing.

The counsel appearing in the court on behalf of the petitioner said the minor is 28 weeks pregnant and is presently in Mumbai.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the government in the matter.

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, the upper limit for termination of pregnancy is 24 weeks for married women as well as for those in special categories, including rape survivors, and other vulnerable women, such as the differently abled and minors. PTI MNL MNL KVK KVK