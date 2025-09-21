SC to hear on Sept 23 suo motu matter concerning contamination in Jojari river

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court is slated to hear on September 23 a suo motu matter concerning contamination in Jojari river in Rajasthan.

The top court had on September 16 taken a suo motu cognisance over the discharge of industrial waste in Jojari river and said it was affecting hundreds of villages there.

As per the apex court's cause list of September 23, the matter titled 'In re: 2 million lives at risk, contamination in Jojari river, Rajasthan' will come up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

While taking cognisance of the matter, the bench had said the discharge of industrial waste, primarily from textile and other factories, in the river was affecting hundreds of villages.

The bench had said due to this, the drinking water was not potable there for humans as well as animals and this was affecting the health and other ecosystems there.

"This court is taking suo motu cognisance with respect to river Marudhara Jojari, Rajasthan, where a lot of industrial waste primarily from textile and tile factories is being discharged making hundreds of villages and the drinking water for animals and humans both not potable," the top court said on September 16.

It had said the matter be placed before the Chief Justice of India for passing appropriate orders regarding follow up action.