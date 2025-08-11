SC to hear plea against transfer of elephant from Kolhapur to Jamnagar's Vantara sanctuary

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Thursday a plea challenging the transfer of Mahadevi, a temple elephant from Kolhapur, to the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust in Jamnagar’s Vantara sanctuary.

The plea was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and AS Chandukar.

“There is a sanctuary called Vantara, and they have forcibly taken a temple elephant away,” a lawyer said, seeking the plea's urgent listing for hearing.

Mahadevi, a 30-year-old temple elephant, was under the care of the Swastishri Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswamy Sanstha, a Jain religious shrine in Nandani village, Kolhapur, for over three decades.

Her transfer to Jamnagar has sparked widespread protests, with thousands taking to the streets demanding her return.

In July, the Bombay High Court rejected a petition filed by the temple trust, challenging the recommendation of a high power committee for the elephant to be transferred to the Radhe Krishna Elephant Welfare Trust.

The high court upheld the committee’s view which said the elephant’s welfare must take precedence over religious customs.

Later, the top court bench headed by Justice J B Pardiwala on July 28 dismissed a plea against the high court order.

The bench then directed the transfer to be carried out at the earliest, ensuring the elephant’s safety and comfort during the journey.

The fresh plea challenges the high court order.