SC to hear plea on pending elections for Tripura's village committees later this month: Pradyot

Agartala, Oct 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court will hear a petition regarding the long-pending elections for Tripura's village committees later this month, Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma said on Tuesday.

Elections to the 587 village committees in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) area have been pending since March 2021.

"Hon CJI has listened to our mention today at the Supreme Court, and the hearing for VC elections will take place on the 27 or 28 of this month. The delay in holding the VC election must be one of the longest delays in the history of democratic India," Debbarma said in a Facebook post.

Earlier, the Tripura High Court had directed the State Election Commission and the state government to conduct the elections by November 2022.

However, the elections could not be held for various reasons.

The elections to the TTAADC are slated to be held early next year. PTI PS SOM