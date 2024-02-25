SC to hear plea over non-grant of permanent commission to women in ICG

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by an woman officer of the Indian Coast Guard seeking grant of permanent commission to eligible women short service commission officers of the force.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud is likely to hear the matter.

The top court had earlier come down hard on the Centre and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for denial of permanent commission to its women officers and said the maritime force must come up with a policy which treats women "fairly".

The top court was hearing the plea filed by Indian Coast Guard officer Priyanka Tyagi.

It had asked why the ICG was not granting them permanent commission when the Indian Navy was.

The apex court had asked the Centre to come up with a gender-neutral policy on the issue. PTI PKS SMN SMN