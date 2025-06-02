SC to hear scribes' plea over assault by MP police for reporting on sand mafia

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea filed by two journalists who were allegedly assaulted by police in Madhya Pradesh for reporting on the local sand mafia.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma.

"Two journalists have been beaten up in a local police station in Madhya Pradesh," their lawyer informed the bench.

She said the incident took place a month ago and the journalists rushed to Delhi following the incident.

"They were reporting on sand mafia. It is very serious. They were beaten up in the police station. They have now sought protection," the lawyer said.

The petitioners, the lawyer said, were apprehending arrest by police in Bhind.

"Why you have not gone to the high court?" the bench asked.

After the lawyer said the petitioners were presently in Delhi, the bench asked, "So we should entertain all-India matters for anticipatory bail only because a journalist is there?" The counsel claimed the lives of the petitioners were in danger and the Press Club of India had also condemned the incident.

"Why don't you directly go to the high court today itself?" the bench asked.

The lawyer, while saying the petitioners don't have the wherewithal to move the high court, urged the bench to list the plea for hearing.

The bench then agreed to list the matter for hearing.

"But you are running a risk. We are telling you, if it comes before this bench then you know the conclusion," the court said.

The lawyer said she would try to persuade the apex court.

On May 28, the Delhi High Court granted protection to a Madhya Pradesh-based journalist who claimed there was threat to his life by the Bhind superintendent of police after he was allegedly beaten in his office.

The high court had directed Delhi Police to give protection to Amarkant Singh Chouhan, who hails from Madhya Pradesh and Bhind Bureau Chief of Swaraj Express news channel, for two months.

"In the meantime, they can approach the high court concerned (for availing further legal remedies)," the high court said.

Three journalists from Bhind district recently alleged that they were beaten or manhandled inside the office of superintendent of police, an allegation denied by the officer.

Pritam Singh Rajawat who runs a YouTube channel, Shashikant Goyal who runs a news portal and Chouhan, alleged in a complaint submitted to the district collector that they were assaulted on May 1.

Chouhan moved the Delhi High Court claiming he came to the national capital fleeing violence by the police in Bhind and was unable to return to Madhya Pradesh due to threat to his life and personal liberty. PTI ABA ABA AMK AMK