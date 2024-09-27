SC to organise 2-day consultation on protecting rights of differently-abled children

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The Supreme Court's juvenile justice committee is organising a two-day national consultation on protecting the rights of differently-abled children, according to a press release issued by the apex court.

During the event on on September 28 and 29, key stakeholders will deliberate on priority focus to advance the rights of every child in India.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud will deliver the inaugural address at the ninth national annual stakeholders consultation on 'Protecting the rights of children living with disabilities and intersectionality of disabilities', the release said. "The consultation, organised in association with UNICEF India, aims to deepen understanding and accelerate actions to build a more inclusive society for children with disabilities, especially with regard to those in need of care and protection and those in conflict with the law," the release said.

It said the two-day deliberations will focus on improving linkages between services for early identification, healthcare, education, family-based care, protection, safety and legal services towards an inclusive society and a skilled workforce, it added.

Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, apex court judge and chairperson of juvenile justice committee Justice B V Nagarathna and UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey will also address the inaugural session, the release said.

"A handbook concerning persons with disabilities is being released by the Chief Justice of India to aid and sensitise the legal community and society at large towards the use of inclusive terminology with regard to disabilities. The handbook will also be released in Braille and as an audiobook," it added.

The apex court said the consultation will conclude on September 29 with closing remarks from the chairperson of the apex court's juvenile justice committee and the representatives of the Centre, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and UNICEF.

"As part of its continued commitment towards advancing the rights of children, the Supreme Court has been conducting the national stakeholder consultations on an annual basis, convening all key stakeholders to deliberate on priority focus to advance the rights of every child in India," the release read.