SC to organise two-day conference on technology, dialogue on Apr 13-14

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court is organising a two-day conference on technology and dialogue, particularly focusing on the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in judiciary, between the apex courts of India and Singapore on April 13 and 14.

A press release issued by the top court said the conference aims to explore the intersection of technology and the legal system.

"Chief Justice of India, Justice D Y Chandrachud and Chief Justice of Singapore Justice Sundaresh Menon alongside judges, jurists and experts will engage in dynamic panel discussions covering a wide array of topics related to AI and its implications for the legal system, its potential to assist court proceedings, its role in judicial training, improving access to justice, ethical considerations surrounding its use and the future of AI," it said.

The release said the conference will serve as a platform for sharing insights, best practices and innovative ideas to facilitate a deeper understanding of how AI can enhance judicial processes and promote access to justice.

It said the event will promote meaningful dialogue and collaboration paving the way for future advancements in the intersection of technology and law.

The release said the conference aims to strengthen bilateral ties and create a shared commitment to the evolution of legal systems and potential use of AI to streamline legal processes, reducing time and costs associated with litigation and thereby making justice more accessible to citizens.