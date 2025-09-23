SC to pass order over Rajasthan river contamination issue on Oct 9

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would pass order on October 9 in a suo motu case over the contamination in Jojari River in Rajasthan.

The matter titled 'In Re: 2 million lives at risk, contamination in Jojari river, Rajasthan' came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

"We will fix this matter after Dussehra vacations for orders," the bench told the counsel appearing for the state of Rajasthan.

The bench then listed the matter for October 9.

When the state's counsel said National Green Tribunal had also passed some orders over the discharge of effluents in the river, the bench said, "We are aware of it." The bench then allowed the state's counsel to file a note in the matter, if he wished.

The top court on September 16 took suo motu cognisance over the discharge of industrial waste in the river and said it was affecting hundreds of villages there.

While taking cognisance of the matter, the apex court had said the discharge of industrial waste, primarily from textile and other factories, in the river was affecting hundreds of villages.

The bench had said due to this, the drinking water was not potable there for humans as well as animals and this was affecting the health and other ecosystems there.

"This court is taking suo motu cognisance with respect to river Marudhara Jojari, Rajasthan, where a lot of industrial waste primarily from textile and tile factories is being discharged making hundreds of villages and the drinking water for animals and humans both not potable," the top court said on September 16.

It had said the matter be placed before the chief justice of India for passing appropriate orders regarding follow up action.