SC to pronounce verdict on actor Darshan's bail plea in murder case on Aug 14

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court is set to deliver on Thursday its verdict on Karnataka government's plea to the cancel bail granted actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan reserved the order on July 24 after hearing arguments from both sides.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by the state government against the Karnataka High Court's December 13, 2024 order of bail to Darshan and the co-accused.

Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra.

The police alleged the victim was held in a shed in Bengaluru for three days in June 2024, tortured and his body was recovered from a drain.

The top court on January 24 issued the notices to the actor, Pavithra Gowda, and others in the case on the plea of the state government.