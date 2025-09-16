SC took clear stand and asked state govt to hold local polls within stipulated timeframe: Pawar

Pune, Sep 16 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said the Supreme Court has taken a clear stand and directed the state government to conduct the local bodies elections in the state within the stipulated time-frame.

Speaking at the party's review meeting here, he indicated that his party was yet to decide whether to contest the local elections independently or forge an alliance with its alliance partners.

The apex court on Tuesday pulled up the Maharashtra State Election Commission for non-compliance of its order, and directed the state local body polls, stalled since 2022, to be completed by January 31, 2026 without further extension.

"The Supreme Court has taken a clear stand and directed the state government to conduct local as well as civic body polls within a stipulated time. Now, the party and its workers will have to remain vigilant and gear up to face the elections," Pawar said.

The NCP (SP) would approach voters in this election with the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, he said.

On whether its alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress will continue in the local polls, Pawar said, "Though some alliance partners are with us at the Centre and some in the state, we are considering contesting independently." The former Union minister said the state president of the NCP (SP) and his colleagues would soon take a decision on the possible alliance and hold discussions with other partners.

"They will deliberate on whether to go with other allies, and if so, what the common programme will be and how many seats will be allocated. All such aspects will be discussed," he said.

Pawar, who formed the undivided NCP in 1999 after parting ways with the Congress, stressed that the party's foundation rests on the ideology of the Congress.

"We need to strengthen this ideology, which is that of (Mahatma) Gandhi and (Jawaharlal) Nehru. The responsibility of those who believe in Congress' ideology is significant. The decision to form the Congress in 1885 was taken in Pune," he said.

Speaking on Pune's development, Pawar noted that the city has changed significantly.

"Today, commuting in Pune has become difficult. Pune has the distinction of having the highest number of two-wheelers. As the face of Pune changes, the city's needs are also changing. While multi-storeyed buildings are being built, questions like will residents get adequate water, are there proper roads and civic facilities, is law and order being maintained, are arising," he said.

To address these issues, we need representatives in civic bodies who have a better understanding of these challenges, the four-time Maharashtra chief minister said.

If the workers have the power and vision to address the civic issues in Pune, then they will have to take up the responsibility, he added.

"If we want to clinch success in the civic polls, we will have to field excellent candidates in the civic polls," he said.

He also said that if the party decided to forge an alliance with other parties, the party will not get all the seats as some seats will have to be given to the alliance partners.

"But wherever our candidates contest, all the party workers need to support them," he added. PTI SPK NP