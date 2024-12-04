SC transfers to CBI 2 FIRs against Bengal BJP leader over 2020 scuffle with TMC workers

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Supreme Court Wednesday transferred to CBI two FIRs lodged against West Bengal BJP leader Kabir Shankar Bose pertaining to the 2020 scuffle between his security staff and Trinamool Congress workers.

A bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Pankaj Mithal gave its judgment on a plea filed by Bose seeking direction for transferring the investigation into the case to CBI, an SIT or any independent agency from the West Bengal Police.

"In the peculiar facts of this case a writ of mandamus is issued to the respondents to hand over the investigation papers pursuant to the two FIRs to the CBI along with all records for its completion so that if necessary, the trial may commence, and justice is done to the parties," the bench said.

Bose had also sought a stay of investigation and further proceedings in FIRs lodged against him by the West Bengal Police pertaining to the alleged scuffle.

In his plea, Bose had claimed that on December 6, he along with his CISF guards came under heavy attack and sloganeering in West Bengal's Serampore under the leadership of one Santosh Kumar Singh alias Pappu Singh just outside his residence around 8 pm.

"As part of the protocol, CISF immediately secured the petitioner in a secured location and removed him from the spot. What ensued thereafter was protocol on the part of CISF to secure their protectee's life and the Petitioner was not even present on the spot.

"Till 2 am, the entire building was under siege by over 200 TMC hooligans led by Kalyan Banerji, the sitting member of parliament of the area supported actively by the state police," his plea said. PTI PKS NSD NSD