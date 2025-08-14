SC upheld Constitution in categorical, convincing, courageous manner: Cong on SIR order

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) As the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to publish details of 65 lakh voters deleted from the draft electoral roll in Bihar, the Congress on Thursday termed the order as a "beacon of hope" and said the top court has just upheld the Constitution in a "categorical, convincing, and courageous" manner.

The opposition party said it is a long struggle to rescue the Republic from the "machinations" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "drumbeaters" but the directive of the top court on the Bihar SIR issue is a "gigantic first step".

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish details of 65 lakh deleted voters from the voters list with reasons of non-inclusion in order to enhance transparency in Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of electoral roll.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi passed the order while hearing a batch of pleas challenging the June 24 decision of the ECI to conduct the SIR of electoral roll.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Supreme Court has just upheld the Constitution of India in a "categorical, convincing, and courageous manner".

"It is a long struggle to rescue our Republic from the machinations of the PM and his drumbeaters. But today's verdict of the Supreme Court on the Bihar SIR issue is a beacon of hope. It is a gigantic first step," Ramesh said on X.

The top court bench said wide publicity be given via newspapers including vernacular and English daily and TV and Radio to the public informing the people about the places where such a list can be found.

The court said people aggrieved by the deletion of their names from the draft roll can approach the poll officials alongwith their Aadhaar card.