SC upholds HC order to register offence in Somnath Suryavanshi custodial death case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 30 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the order of the Bombay High Court to register an FIR in the Somnath Suryavanshi custodial death case, VBA president Prakash Ambedkar said.

Ambedkar, a prominent Dalit leader and grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, appeared before the Supreme Court in the case with two other lawyers on behalf Suryavanshi's mother.

The 35-year-old law student died in judicial custody on December 15, 2024, at Parbhani. He had been arrested in connection with the violent protests that broke out in the central Maharashtra town after a miscreant vandalised a replica of the Constitution.

Dalit activists alleged that Suryavanshi was tortured in police custody. His mother moved the Aurangabad bench of the HC, seeking action against the police officers.

"The Supreme Court has upheld the decision of the High Court. It will be important to see whether the court now initiates a contempt of court action. The high court had ordered police to register a First Information Report within a week on July 4, but the FIR has not been registered yet. We brought this to the notice of the Supreme Court and it also questioned why the FIR was not registered," Ambedkar said, speaking to reporters in Delhi.

Doctors at the government-run J J Hospital in Mumbai gave their second opinion in the case without considering all the facts, he claimed, adding, "We are going to make the doctors accused in the case because a second opinion should not be given without a court order." PTI AW KRK