SC upholds provision mandating diploma in pharmacy as minimum qualification for pharmacist post

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Observing that it is for the employer to determine the relevancy and suitability of qualifications, the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the constitutional validity of a provision in the Bihar Pharmacists Cadre Rules, 2014, which mandates 'diploma in pharmacy' as the minimum qualification for recruitment to the post of pharmacist in the state.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma dismissed a plea filed by BPharma/MPharma degree holders, who challenged their exclusion on the ground that they did not hold a diploma in pharmacy.

The top court said the prescription of an eligibility criterion of 10+2 with a diploma in pharmacy by the state cannot be said to be arbitrary or irrational.

“The state has articulated its rationale with reference to differences in course structure and the comparatively limited avenues of employment available to diploma holders.

“Thus, the decision of the state in making possession of a diploma an essential qualification for appointment cannot be said to be arbitrary.

“The state has merely identified a narrower catchment of candidates it considers most suitable for a particular purpose, from within the larger pool of registered pharmacists,” the bench said.

The apex court also said the scope of judicial review in matters of public employment does not extend to questioning the state's wisdom or policy in prescribing the minimum eligibility requirements for a public post.

The top court said a pharmacist forms an integral part of the public health delivery system.

“In government hospitals, dispensaries and primary health centres, the pharmacist is entrusted with responsibilities relating to storage, dispensing and management of medicines, adherence to prescription protocols, maintenance of drug inventories, patient counselling and compliance with regulatory requirements. The public places great trust in the knowledge, skills and professional judgments of pharmacists,” the bench said. PTI PKS ARI