SC upholds Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission's open access regulations

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the validity of the 2016 regulations of the Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission (RERC) on terms and conditions to regulate open access of power to industrial consumers.

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Prasanna B Varale dismissed a batch of appeals filed by industrial consumers, including Ramayana Ispat Pvt Ltd, against the Rajasthan High Court decisions from both its Jodhpur and Jaipur Benches.

The high court verdicts had upheld the validity of the RERC (Terms and Conditions for Open Access) Regulations, 2016.

The key change introduced by the Regulations of 2016 was the imposition of limitations on the simultaneous withdrawal of power through open access and contracted demand from the distribution licensee.

Under the new regime, if a consumer opted to procure power through open access, the contracted demand from the distribution licensee would be reduced by the quantum of power scheduled through open access and additionally, the Regulations imposed penalties for over-withdrawal and under-withdrawal from the contracted demand.

The main grievance of companies was that the regulations imposed restrictions on captive power plants (CPPs) and large consumers regarding the simultaneous use of open access electricity and contracted demand from distribution licensees.

They argued that such restrictions were arbitrary and contrary to the Electricity Act, 2003.

The firms, engaged in industrial production, rely on both captive power generation and open access electricity to meet their power needs, the plea said.

Previously, under the Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission (Terms and Conditions for Open Access) Regulations, 2004, these consumers had greater flexibility in scheduling power from different sources, they had said.

However, the 2016 regulations introduced restrictions, including a reduction in contracted demand from the distribution licensee by the quantum of power scheduled through open access, advance scheduling requirements and penalties for over-withdrawal or under-withdrawal beyond contracted demand.

Companies like Hindustan Zinc Limited had opposed these regulations, arguing that they restricted open access and created unfair disadvantages for captive power generators.

However, the high court had held that the regulations were necessary for grid stability and equitable distribution of electricity.

Writing an 83-page judgement for the bench, Justice Nath dismissed the appeals and upheld the high court judgements.

The bench held that the RERC has the statutory authority under the Electricity Act, 2003, to regulate open access and impose conditions to ensure fair competition and grid discipline.

It also said the requirement for advance scheduling and penalties for deviations are within the regulatory scope of RERC and are designed to prevent market manipulation and ensure reliable power distribution.

The top court said the regulations do not violate constitutional rights or statutory provisions but are aligned with the objectives of the Electricity Act, 2003.

It said while captive power generators might face inconvenience, this does not render the regulations illegal or arbitrary and the measures introduced by RERC are intended to maintain grid stability and ensure that all electricity consumers are treated equitably.

The top court dealt with several issues including whether the RERC has the jurisdiction to regulate inter-state open access under the Act of 2003 and if the imposition of penalties for variations in withdrawal from contracted demand amounts to an unreasonable restriction on the right to open access under the electricity law of 2003.

"The statutory scheme under the Act of 2003 mandates that regulations framed by State Commissions must serve the larger public interest. The respondents (state government and the RERC) have successfully established that the impugned regulations serve this purpose by ensuring equitable treatment of all market participants while safeguarding the integrity of the power grid,” it said.

It said the RERC derives its authority from the Act, which vests in it the power to frame regulations governing open access, scheduling, and penalties. PTI SJK RHL