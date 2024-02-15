SC verdict annulling Electoral Bonds Scheme to strengthen democracy: RJD

Patna, Feb 15 (PTI) The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the main opposition party in Bihar, on Thursday welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court striking down the Electoral Bonds Scheme and said the judgement will strengthen democracy.

The scheme had been brought to benefit the ruling BJP at the Centre from anonymous donors, the RJD's state spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary said.

"We welcome this historic verdict of the SC. It will strengthen democracy and increase people's faith in the system. The judgement will also ensure that the electoral funding process becomes transparent," he said.

This apex court struck down the scheme as it was unconstitutional, the RJD leader said.

Delivering a big blow to the central government, the Supreme Court on Thursday annulled the Electoral Bonds Scheme for political funding, saying it violates the Constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information. PTI PKD NN