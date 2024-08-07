SC verdict on aldermen appointment calls for soul searching by AAP govt: LG office

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's office on Wednesday said the Supreme Court judgement on aldermen appointment in the MCD calls for "soul searching and introspection" by the city government even as it expressed hope that the civic body will expedite the process of formation of the standing committee.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala on Monday rejected the Delhi government's plea that the LG is bound to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers in nominating 10 aldermen to the MCD.

"The Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena has expressed the hope that with the Three-Judge Bench of the Supreme Court having categorically ruled in the matter of appointment of Aldermen, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will expeditiously take steps to put into place statutorily required bodies and processes, hitherto lying pending for the past about 19 months," a statement from the LG Secretariat said.

Accusing the Delhi government of getting into "pointless litigation", the LG office said that the government not only wasted the time of the apex court but also "deliberately" crippled the MCD.

"This judgement calls for a soul searching and introspection by the government in power and its leaders. Public interest is paramount and cannot be sacrificed on the altar of turf battles," the statement added.