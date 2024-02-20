SC verdict on Chandigarh mayoral poll big victory for INDIA bloc: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Supreme Court's verdict in the Chandigarh mayoral polls case is a big victory for the INDIA bloc, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, asserting that it has saved democracy in these "difficult times".

The AAP national convenor also thanked the apex court for its historic verdict and said the message of this poll is that if the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties remain united and work strategically, they can defeat the BJP.

The INDIA bloc has been formed by opposition parties to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It includes the Congress, AAP, TMC and the Samajwadi Party among others.

Earlier in the day, the top court overturned the result of the polls in which a BJP candidate had emerged as an unlikely winner and declared the defeated AAP-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the new Chandigarh mayor.

Hitting out at the BJP at a press conference, Kejriwal said that if it can "steal" eight votes out of 36 in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, what will it do in the upcoming elections in which 90 crore votes will be polled.

The Supreme Court directed the recounting of the votes polled in the Chandigarh mayoral elections and the declaration of the result after considering the eight "defaced" ballots declared invalid by the returning officer.

The Chandigarh mayoral poll has exposed the BJP before the entire country, the AAP leader charged.

He also congratulated INDIA bloc partners and the people of Chandigarh, saying that the verdict was a victory for Chandigarh's people, who chose an INDIA bloc candidate as the mayor but the BJP stole their votes.

The BJP won the Chandigarh mayoral polls on January 30, defeating the comfortably placed AAP-Congress alliance candidate after the returning officer declared invalid eight votes of the coalition partners, drawing accusations of tampering with ballots.

Manoj Sonkar of the BJP defeated Kuldeep Kumar after polling 16 votes against his rival's 12 to bag the mayor's post. Sonkar, however, resigned subsequently, while three AAP councillors defected to the BJP.

Slamming the BJP, Kejriwal alleged, "They first try to win elections through any means. If they lose, they start poaching councilors, and MLAs and offer them money and use ED and CBI against them and topple elected governments." "The (SC) order comes at a time when the country is passing through dictatorship, and democracy and institutions of the country are being trampled upon. This SC order means a lot in such a prevailing situation and is very important for saving democracy," the Delhi chief minister claimed.

Taking to 'X' earlier in the day, Kejriwal posted, "Thank you SC for saving democracy in these difficult times." At a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded that BJP leaders apologise to the country for its "dishonesty" during the elections. PTI VIT BUN IJT