SC verdict on EVM tight slap to Cong-led oppn: PM Modi in Bihar rallies

Araria/Munger: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the Supreme Court judgment on Electronic Voting Machines was a "tight slap" to the Congress-led opposition which must "apologise" for committing the "sin" of creating distrust against EVMs.

The prime minister, who addressed back-to-back election rallies at Araria and Munger Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, also charged the opposition with trying to "steal" reservations meant for OBCs, SCs and STs "for the sake of their favourite vote bank of Muslims".

"When the Congress, the RJD and other INDI alliance parties were in power, the poor, backwards and Dalits used to be deprived of their votes through booth capture. With the introduction of Electronic Voting Machines, they are no longer able to play their old game. Hence, they committed the sin of creating distrust against EVMs," alleged the Prime Minister in Araria.

"But today, the highest court of the land has delivered a verdict a few hours earlier which comes as a tight slap to these parties", said Modi, referring to the judgment by which pleas seeking cross-verification of votes cast through EVMs with VVPAT have been rejected.

The prime minister also accused the Congress of having "stolen" reservations meant for the OBCs and transferring the benefits to Muslims in Karnataka, where the party is in power and wanted to replicate the "conspiracy" in the rest of the country, including in Bihar where its ally RJD has "not spoken a word against" the move in the southern state.

"Being an OBC myself, I know the hardships faced by the backward classes", said Modi, adding "In future, they may loot reservations for SCs and STs as well".

Claiming that the previous government headed by Manmohan Singh had given its "assent" for reservations to Muslims, the prime minister slammed the Congress and its "ecosystem" for "trying to browbeat me, without success".

"I will not allow reservations meant for SCs, STs and OBCs to be diverted for vote bank politics. This is Modi's guarantee", he said.

Reiterating that the Congress manifesto bore "the imprint of Muslim League", Modi said the party's "injustice towards Hindus stands exposed".

"I say the poor have the first claim on the country's resources. Congress, RJD and their allies say the first claim is of their vote bank. They want to steal your belongings, even mangalsutras of women", he alleged.

Modi also tore into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and technocrat Sam Pitroda, without mentioning either of them by name, alleging "the Shehzada (crown prince) of the Congress and his Guru do not want you to bequeath your property to your children. They have come up with the dreadful idea of imposing inheritance tax".

He also coined a slogan "Congress ki loot, zindagi ke saath bhi zindagi ke baad bhi", to allege that the opposition party wanted to rob people of their belongings during their lifetime and after their death, deprive their offspring of the same.

"The RJD is quiet on the Congress' plans to track every citizen's wealth and snatch away 50 per cent of it if the INDI alliance came to power. Both allies want to enjoy the loot", charged the PM.

In Munger, the prime minister also referred to the world-renowned Bihar School of Yoga and lashed out at "those with a slave mentality" for "handing over to the foreigners what was an ancient discipline with origins in our land".

He also said, "These opposition parties also display their slave mentality when they ridicule me for calling India the mother of democracy".

The Prime Minister also referred to Iqbal Ansari, the Muslim litigant in the Ayodhya title suit and his "proud presence at the consecration of Ram temple," adding "The Congress and INDI alliance refused the invite. It is time to teach a lesson to this arrogant lot".

Modi also underscored the need for a healthy voter turnout, in the backdrop of the same having been lower than usual in the first phase, saying "On the polling day, the atmosphere should be festive, leaving behind the acrimony during campaign".

"The current elections are crucial for the country's future with regard to its economic and defence capabilities. I urge the people, especially the youth, to come out and vote in large numbers," said Modi.