SC verdict on pleas against HC order scrapping UP madrasa law on Nov 5

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on November 5 the verdict on pleas challenging the Allahabad High Court judgement, which declared the 2004 Uttar Pradesh law on madrasas as unconstitutional.

Advertisment

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra had on October 22 reserved its judgement on eight petitions, including the lead one filed by Anjum Kadari, against the high court verdict.

On March 22, the Allahabad High Court had declared the law as "unconstitutional" and violative of the principle of secularism while directing the state government to accommodate madrasa students in the formal schooling system.

On April 5, the CJI-led bench had provided a breather to about 17 lakh madrasa students by staying the verdict of the High Court scrapping the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004. PTI SJK AMK AMK