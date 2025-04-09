SC verdict on TN Guv 'strong warning' to all Governors, Centre: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru, Apr 9 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the Supreme Court’s verdict striking down the "unilateral actions" of the Tamil Nadu Governor is a "strong warning" to all Governors in the country and to the BJP-led government at the Centre.

He said that in Karnataka too, the Governor has delayed assent to several Bills passed by the state legislature, but despite this provocation, his government has responded with restraint.

In a major victory for the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, the Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared 10 Bills that were stalled and reserved by Governor R N Ravi for the President's consideration. It also set a timeline for all Governors to act on Bills passed by state assemblies.

"The Supreme Court’s verdict striking down the unilateral actions of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi—who had been acting in blatant violation of the spirit of the Constitution—is a strong warning to all Governors in the country and to the BJP-led Union Government under Narendra Modi, which continues to manipulate institutions from behind the curtain," Siddaramaiah posted on 'X'.

By clearly defining the limits and duties of a Governor’s role, the SC has brought much-needed clarity to a long-standing constitutional ambiguity, he said.

"It has set a clear timeline—no more than three months—for granting assent to Bills passed by state legislatures, thus ending the practice of indefinite delays used to undermine state governments." Alleging that Governors in opposition-ruled states have increasingly acted as "puppets of the Modi government", blatantly "disregarding constitutional values and the dignity of their office", the Chief Minister claimed this "systematic erosion of democratic federalism is now being widely questioned across the country." "By appointing submissive Governors in states where the BJP has been rejected by the people—and using them as proxies to control governance from Delhi—the Modi government is committing a dangerous betrayal of democratic principles. These actions reek of authoritarian overreach and expose the BJP’s contempt for the people’s mandate," he further alleged.

Noting that the Governor in Karnataka has also delayed assent to several Bills passed by the state legislature, Siddaramaiah said that despite this provocation, his government has responded with restraint and has chosen not to politicise the issue.

"We believe the Supreme Court's judgment will put an end to such unnecessary conflicts between Raj Bhavans and elected governments and help restore the federal spirit of our democracy," he added. PTI KSU SSK ROH