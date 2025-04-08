SC verdict on TN Guv's handling of bills gives heft to DMK's federalism pitch, Stalin hails verdict

Chennai, Apr 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict, clearing 10 bills withheld by Governor R N Ravi as 'historic,' and said it was a clear win for the rights of Indian states and the will of the people.

The judgment came as a shot in the arm for the DMK regime, which is at loggerheads with the BJP-led Centre over a host of issues, and the top court's ruling paves the way for the chief minister to become the chancellor in state-run varsities by replacing the governor and also gives the state government leverage over appointments in universities.

In a yet another row between Governor Ravi and the state government, the Raj Bhavan had recently insisted inclusion of UGC chairman's nominee in the vice chancellor search committee and state stuck to its stand that action was based on statutes.

Stalin told the Assembly that as per the top court's ruling, the 10 bills are deemed to have been cleared. In a social media post, he said: "We thank and welcome today's historic judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, reaffirming the legislative rights of State Legislatures and putting an end to the trend of Union government-nominated Governors stalling progressive legislative reforms in Opposition-ruled states." "This is another crucial step in restoring balance in Union–State relations and a landmark victory in Tamil Nadu’s continuous struggle to usher in a truly federal India. My congratulations to the people of Tamil Nadu and our legal team!" Hailing the Supreme Court's 'historic' judgment, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said "Tamil Nadu's legal battle has once again shone light on the entire nation." Hours after the apex court ruling, the ruling party renewed its call for recall of Governor Ravi and allies of the DMK hailed the verdict and CPI(M) said the verdict was a slap on the face of Modi government.

Senior DMK leader RS Bharathi, hitting out at Governor Ravi, said that if he leaves the Raj Bhavan tonight then it could be assumed that he is a self-respecting person.

Such a judgment has not been delivered against any governor by the court in the past over seven decades since independence, he said. Ravi did not give assent to bills and he functioned worse than an opposition party and acted like a foe, Bharati alleged.

There was no immediate reaction from Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu which usually reacts to major developments.

In a major victory to DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, the Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared 10 bills which were stalled and reserved by Governor Ravi for President's consideration, and also set a timeline for all governors to act on the bills passed by state assemblies.

In November 2023, the Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted once again 10 bills for which Governor Ravi had declined assent. Out of the 10 bills, two were passed by the previous AIADMK regime (2016-21) and the remaining by the DMK government. The bills cover, among other matters, amendment to laws of state varsities to make chief minister the chancellor in the place of governor.

According to Assembly Speaker M Appavu, one of the bills, passed by the AIADMK regime, was to name the Tamil Nadu Fisheries University as Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University.

In the wake of the judgment, when reporters asked if the chief minister will be the chancellor of state-run varsities or if the government will appoint chancellors, senior advocate and DMK Rajya Sabha MP, P Wilson said the 10 bills were for removal of the governor from varsities where he held the office of the chancellor.

Post the SC verdict, Ravi ceased to be the Chancellor of state-run varsities, he said.

Wilson said the 10 bills were necessitated as Governor Ravi scuttled work including those related to appointment of vice-chancellors. Matters such as those related to remission of sentences and public service commission appointments were put on hold by Ravi and this prompted filing of a case in the Supreme Court.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram welcomed the judgement. "The Constitutional position was always clear, and many jurists had explained the position several times. Yet the Governor withheld assent to many Bills. He was wrong, constitutionally wrong." Barring the opposition AIADMK and BJP, other parties including BJP's ally the PMK welcomed the verdict. Taking a dig at the two parties maintaining a stoic silence, Leader of the House Duraimurugan said, he chose to appreciate the Chief Minister's role in safeguarding the state autonomy.

"Those remaining silent on this historic development will be confined as opposed to the verdict in history," he remarked.

Later, Stalin asked the Treasury Benches to celebrate the win by thumping the desks.

"This is another crucial step in restoring balance in Union–State relations and a landmark victory in Tamil Nadu’s continuous struggle to usher in a truly federal India. My congratulations to the people of Tamil Nadu and our legal team!," the chief minister said in a social media post.

The DMK and the Governor have been loggerheards over a number of issues. Earlier, the SC bench said the governor cannot withhold assent and adopt concept of absolute veto or pocket veto. It said the governor is obligated to adopt one course of action -- give assent to Bills, withhold assent and reserve for consideration of the President.

The bench said it was not open for the governor to reserve Bill for consideration of the President after it was presented to him for the second time. PTI JSP VGN VGN SA