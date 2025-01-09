SC warns of fake websites impersonating its official web page, soliciting personal details

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court registry on Thursday issued a public notice about the creation of multiple fake websites impersonating its official site and warned that they have been soliciting personal details and confidential information.

"The Registry, Supreme Court of India has been made aware of a phishing attack," it said, adding the fake websites have been hosted on the uniform resource locator (URL).

It said, "The attackers through the URLs are soliciting personal details and confidential information. Any visitor on the above URLs is strongly advised not to share and divulge any personal and confidential information, as the same shall enable the perpetrators to steal the information." The registry said the notice is being issued in the public interest and it strongly advises the public at large, to neither click nor share links they receive without verifying the authenticity.

"Please note that the Registry, Supreme Court of India will never ask for personal information, financial details or other confidential information. Please also note that the Supreme Court of India is the registered user of the domain name www.sci.gov.in and before clicking on any URL always hover over the URL to verify the same," it said.

It advised that in case anyone has been a victim of the phishing attack, they shall change their passwords for all the online accounts and also contact the bank, credit card company, to report such unauthorised access.

"The Registry, Supreme Court of India has taken due concern of the phishing attack and has flagged the same with law enforcement agencies, to investigate the phishing attack and bring the perpetrators to justice," it said. PTI MNL RHL