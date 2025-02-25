'Scandalous': Trust opposes in SC Centre's stand on Halal certification of certain products

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Halal Trust has opposed in the Supreme Court the Centre's submission over halal certification of non-meat products such as iron bars and cement, calling it "vexatious and scandalous".

In a rejoinder filed in the apex court, the Muslim certification body said the concept of halal was considered a basic requirement of "behaviour and lifestyle", which included eating habits and consumption in general, of a very large community.

It said halal certification related to the religious belief and practice of a large section of Indian citizenry and was protected under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

While Article 25 deals with freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion, Article 26 prescribes freedom to manage religious affairs.

On January 20, the Centre raised the issue of halal certification of non-meat products such as iron bars and cement, asking why should non-believers be made to pay a higher cost for halal-certified products.

Denying any such certification, the trust said, "It is submitted, in clear terms, that the petitioner (trust) has not issued any halal certification to iron bars or cement." The trust further argued the choice of food, components used in preparing it, was the right of an individual or group of people protected by Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

"The state, whether it is Central government or state government, cannot take away this liberty of an individual as to what material somebody is eating," it said.

It was a matter of an individual's right to be informed about the component used in edible products whether vegetarian or a non-vegetarian food, the trust said.

"For instance, Tulsi water, or lipstick or biscuits with or without chocolate, packaged water bottles are projected to be as ridiculous expansion of halal certifications. The said criticism of ridicule is baseless and due to ignorance of fact in general public," the rejoinder added.

The trust said halal certification was also related to international trade and commerce.

"As far as the allegation that certifying agencies charging the total collection in few lakh crores is concerned, this allegation again has been reported very widely, the source of which is the baseless oral instruction of the Central government," it said.

The Centre, the rejoinder said, was aware of the financial statements of the trust as it was filed with the Income Tax and GST authorities.

The matter related to the pleas challenging a notification prohibiting the manufacturing, storage, sale and distribution of food products with halal certification within Uttar Pradesh, except for items produced for export.

The matter would come up in the week commencing March 24.