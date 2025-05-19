Scanning machine catches fire at Maharashtra legislature complex entry gate; none hurt

Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) A scanning machine at one of the entry gates at the Maharashtra legislature complex in south Mumbai caught fire on Monday, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which occurred around 3 pm.

A civic official said security staff doused the blaze within five minutes, even as two fire engines and other vehicles of the Fire Brigade were dispatched to the spot.

Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar said a minor fire broke out in a cabin on the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan, with preliminary findings suggesting a short circuit in a scanning machine as the possible cause.

He said the situation is under control and there is no cause for alarm.

"The scanning machine at the entrance of the Vidhan Bhavan appears to have developed a short circuit, which might have led to the fire. It is under control and there is no need to be afraid," Narwekar told reporters.

He said the incident was accidental and not indicative of any broader safety concerns within the iconic building.

"There is no technical issue with the Bhavan establishment," he added.

Narwekar further said all the staff are safe, and necessary precautions will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

"Fire safety protocols are expected to be reviewed in light of the incident," he added. PTI KK ND NSK