Scantily clad woman boards bus in Delhi, passengers call police

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) A scantily clad woman on Wednesday boarded a crowded cluster bus in Delhi, forcing the crew and passengers to call police.

According to the transport department officials, the woman, who was wearing only undergarments, boarded the bus from the Punjabi Bagh bus stop.

"The woman boarded the bus in a condition where crew and passengers objected and someone called the PCR. After 10 minutes, the woman de-boarded the bus," said an official of the transport department.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the 12-second video recorded by a passenger, the woman was seen standing near the door. Some of the female passengers, who were standing near her, walked away.