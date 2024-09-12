SCAORA lawyers write to SC secretary general raising procedural grievances

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Over 100 lawyers of a bar body have sent a letter to the Supreme Court secretary general raising grievances with regard to procedural difficulties being faced by them in filing of the cases, their listing and other issues.

The Supreme Court Advocates On Record Association (SCAORA), in its letter signed by 137 member lawyers, has raised issues including the "lack of timelines and delay in the defect notifying and curing process".

The delay includes on the part of the apex court registry in curing the defects after the matter is filed on-line and diary number is generated.

The representation also referred to other procedural delays in verifying a case after its filing.

It told the secretary general that there was a need to have standard operating procedures under which they should send e-mails notifying the defects in the petitions.

The representation said there was a lack of timeliness and delay in updating scanned copies of the paper-book, the records pertaining to a petition and other documents.