Scared of action over scuffle, 3 girl students jump off hostel's first floor; 2 of them injured

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) Three girl students of class 8 residing in the hostel of a government school in Maharashtra's Parbhani district jumped off the first floor of their hostel fearing action over their scuffle, in which two of them suffered injuries, police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at Kasturba Gandhi School in Gangakhed, an official said.

"The students studying in class 8 had a scuffle over some issue. Some of the students told them that the hostel director would take a stringent action against them for fighting among themselves," he said.

'On hearing this, the students got scared and jumped off the first floor of the hostel building," he said.

While two girls sustained injuries in the incident, the third one was safely caught by a staff member of the hostel, the official said.

Following the incident, the police visited the hostel and inquired with the students about it, he said.