Scarf around neck saves woman from leopard attack in Beed

Beed, Jan 22 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman survived a leopard attack in Maharashtra’s Beed district as the big cat’s teeth failed to pierce the thick scarf around her neck, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Shirur Kasar tehsil on Wednesday afternoon, he said.

Mankarna Shivram Netke, a resident of Kolwadi in Shirur Kasar tehsil had gone to her field in Ruppur Shivar at the time.

According to locals, they heard growls from the nearby hilly terrain in the morning, but those working in the fields did not pay much attention.

As Netke was busy working, a leopard pounced on her and tried to sink its teeth into her neck. “Fortunately, she had a thick scarf wrapped around her neck. The jaws of the leopard caught onto the heavy fabric of her scarf,” said a local police official.

Hearing her cries, farmers from neighbouring fields rushed to help, prompting the wild animal to retreat.

Netke, who sustained a few claw injuries, was first taken to the local Primary Health Centre. Later, she was shifted to the district hospital in Beed as a precautionary measure, another official said, adding that she is in a stable condition.

“We will be installing camera traps at the site to track the big cat’s movement. If the threat persists, we will seek permission from senior officials to set up a primary trap cage,” said Range Forest Officer Amol Ghodke.

The forest department has assured the family of financial assistance as per government norms, he said.