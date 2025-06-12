SCBA extends condolences over Air India flight crash

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court Bar Association on Thursday extended condolences to the families affected by the air crash of a London-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad.

SCBA president said the association was deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash that occurred today in Ahmadabad, Gujarat.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, including the medical students and staff who tragically lost their lives.

We stand in solidarity with all those affected by this unfortunate incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families. May their families find strength and courage in this difficult time," a release said.

Air India Flight AI 171 with 242 people on board, including passengers and cabin crew, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. PTI PKS RHL