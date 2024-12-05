SCBA requests CJI to remove glass partitions from SC corridors

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The Supreme Court Bar Association requested Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday to remove the air conditioning glass partitions and restore the original layout of the apex court corridors to preserve its historical significance.

In a letter to the CJI, the SCBA said it had hoped the old judges' library, now converted into a museum, would be allotted to the bar body to establish an e-library, traditional library, lounge, consultation room and cafeteria for the convenience of its members.

"We respectfully request your lordship to consider relocating the museum from the high-security zone to the low-security zone and allocating the vacated space to the SCBA for the establishment of the proposed e-library, traditional library, lounge, consultation room, and cafeteria to address the pressing needs of SCBA members," the letter said.

It said the space in the corridors has been drastically reduced due to air conditioning glass panels, making it difficult for members of the bar, registered clerks, interns and litigants to move around, particularly during peak hours.

The SCBA said the glass panels have recently developed cracked which may lead to an untoward incident or injury and the availability of fresh air and sunlight has been severely restricted due to the recent additions.

"Additionally, we request the removal of glass partitions and the restoration of the original layout of the corridors to preserve the historical significance of the Supreme Court," the letter said. PTI ABA ABA NSD NSD