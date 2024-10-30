SCBA says cops lathi charge action on lawyers in Ghaziabad court 'inhumane, violent'

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Calling it a "inhumane and a violent" act, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Wednesday condemned the recent lathi charge action by the police on lawyers in a Ghaziabad court.

The SCBA, in a resolution, sought an inquiry against the judge who summoned the police force to remove a group of lawyers sloganeering against him over a disagreement.

"Supreme Court Bar Association strongly condemns the inhumane and violent act of police on advocates inside court premises in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, under the direction of Anil Kumar-X (District & Sessions Judge) Ghaziabad," the resolution read.

The SCBA said it stood in solidarity with the advocates of Ghaziabad and pledged "to do everything in its power" to ensure justice was served.

The police action meted out to the advocates, in its view, showed the high-handedness of the UP police which was in a clear violation of their rights and the rule of law.

"Supreme Court Bar Association shall not tolerate any attack on the prestige of advocates," the resolution said.

The bar body therefore urged the Allahabad High Court and the Uttar Pradesh government to initiate an inquiry into the judge's conduct by a sitting Allahabad high court judge and the chief justice, who would oversee it.

It also sought an investigation into the incident to bring the erring judge and police officers to book.

SCBA further sought compensation to the injured advocates and measures to ensure such incidents do not recur.

The bar body also called upon the Bar Council of India and all other state bar councils to take necessary steps to protect the rights of the advocates and ensure they function without the fear of intimidation or harassment.

Lawyers and baton-wielding police personnel came to blows in a Ghaziabad court on October 29 after the judge summoned the latter to remove a group of protesting lawyers from his courtroom.

The incident took place at around 11 am in the district and sessions court complex in the Raj Nagar area following a heated altercation between an advocate and the judge over the hearing of an anticipatory bail case.

While some lawyers claimed to have suffered injuries, police officials alleged that agitating advocates had set a local police outpost ablaze.

In a video clip of the clashes, circulating on social media, some police personnel were seen brandishing batons and a wooden chair. PTI PKS AMK