SCBA seeks GST exemption on its group insurance premiums, writes to finance minister

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has written to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting exemption from GST on group insurance premiums for its members.

The letter by SCBA president Vikas Singh said, "We are in preparation to start a group insurance scheme exclusively for SCBA members to provide affordable health and accident coverage." It said the initiative was a non-profit endeavour, designed to promote risk pooling and financial protection, aligning with the government's vision of inclusive growth and social welfare.

"However, the imposition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) at 18 per cent on group insurance premiums, as per the current framework under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, significantly increases the cost of participation. This tax burden effectively penalizes collective welfare efforts, discouraging advocates operating under financial constraints from accessing critical insurance coverage," the letter said.

It requested to grant an exemption from GST on premiums paid towards group insurance schemes offered by the SCBA and other court-annexed bar associations.

"Such an exemption would reduce the financial strain on our members, encourage greater participation in welfare schemes, and reinforce the government's commitment to supporting key contributors to the justice system," the letter said.