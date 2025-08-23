SCBA supports lawyer strike, says LG notification undermines courts' sanctity

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has thrown its lot behind the lawyers abstaining from work over the decision that allows police to depose before courts from police stations.

Lawyers have been on strike since Friday over the Delhi lieutenant governor's August 13 order that allowed police to present evidence in courts virtually from police stations.

"The president and executive committee of the SCBA have taken serious note of the notification dated August 13 issued by the LG, designating police stations as the places for recording the evidence of police officials," an SCBA communication issued on Friday said.

The SCBA strongly condemns the notification as "arbitrary, unlawful, and against the principles of natural justice," as it not only undermined the sanctity of the judicial process but also compromised it, Vikas Singh, the association's president, said.

The statement, issued by the association's secretary, Pragya Baghel, said the SCBA believed that the notification gravely affected the independence of the judiciary and the fair administration of justice, and was not in the larger public interest.

"Accordingly, the SCBA resolves to record its strongest condemnation of the said notification and urges the authorities concerned to immediately withdraw the notification in the interest of justice and rule of law," it said.

On Thursday, all Delhi district bar associations resolved to abstain from work on August 22 and 23 in protest against the notification.

Tarun Rana, additional secretary general of the committee, said the strike continued on Saturday.