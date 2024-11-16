SCBA writes to CJI Khanna to celebrate Constitution Day on apex court lawns

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court Bar Association on Saturday wrote to Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, requesting to celebrate Constitution Day on November 26 on the apex court lawns.

The SCBA, in its letter, said it has been organising Constitution Day, earlier known as Law Day, for more than five decades to felicitate members of the fraternity.

"I would like to bring to the kind attention of Your Lordship that as per our discussions held on November 13, 2024, in Hon'ble Judges Lounge wherein we requested to organise a Constitution Day function on November 26, 2024, at 9.15 am at Supreme Court Lawns, inauguration of which shall be in between 45 minutes to 50 minutes.

"Supreme Court Bar Association has been organising Law Day for the last more than five decades wherein we felicitate members of the Bar who have completed 50 years of practice at the Bar, members who have authored books on various subjects in the Legal field," SCBA's hon secretary Vikrant Yadav said in a resolution.

The Bar body said it also felicitates advocates who have secured the first and second positions in the AOR (Advocate On Record) examination.

"Hon'ble Justice Indu Malhotra (retd) has also sponsored in memory of her father 'The OP Malhotra Award' for members who secure first and second position in the AOR Examination.

"Needless to say that on 26th November 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India and it came into effect from 26th January 1950, and Supreme Court Bar Association is regularly celebrating the Constitution Day, hereafter," it said.

Since 2015, November 26 has been observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day. PTI PKS RHL