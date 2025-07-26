SCCI not just an institution but 'very soul' of Jharkhand's industrial history: Guv

Jamshedpur, Jul 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar on Saturday said the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) was not just an institution, but the "very soul" of Jharkhand's industrial history.

Addressing the ongoing Platinum Jubilee celebration of SCCI here, the governor said the SCCI has not only steered the state for decades but also transformed its condition.

Ganwar appreciated the founding members of the chamber, who laid the foundation through their visionary outlook, hard work, and commitment.

Describing the steel city of Jamshedpur as an ideal socio-industrial model, Gangwar said the farsightedness of the Tata Group has made the city a leader not only in industry but also in education, healthcare, environment, and skill development.

Highlighting the Union government's initiatives such as "Atmanirbhar Bharat", "Make in India", the governor said India has now become the world's fourth-largest economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is progressing to become a $5 trillion economy.

Gangwar called on SCCI to play a role to promote Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), Make in India, and Vocal for Local. He said Jharkhand has abundance of natural resources, labour force, and youth power, and if industry, policy, and skill development are harmonised, the state can become the economic backbone of the nation.

The governor said that the focus needs to be more on the education sector, especially higher education, where the state lags far behind at the national level. Development becomes inclusive if the chamber plays an active role in addressing social issues, such as women's empowerment and providing employment to local youths.

He said active participation of the chamber in the education sector is essential for the advancement of industry.

In his welcome address, SCCI President Vijay Anand Moonka said Jharkhand has been blessed with plenty of mineral reserves and natural beauty and enough potential for rapid growth.

Moonka stressed the need for an airport in the vicinity of Jamshedpur at the earliest to attract investment. PTI BS RG