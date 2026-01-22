SCCL tender issue: BRS demands probe, Congress dares opposition to debate

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Political tension in Telangana surged over the alleged irregularities in tenders of state-run SCCL, with the BRS calling for a high-level inquiry into the matter and the ruling Congress challenging the opposition party for a debate on the issue.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a coal mining company jointly owned by the Telangana government and union government on a 51:49 equity basis.

Responding to criticism over the lack of a CBI probe into the issue, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy told reporters in Delhi that the state government's consent is required for the central agency investigation.

He said the Centre would consider a CBI probe if the state government is ready for it.

Though the SCCL is jointly owned by the Telangana government and the Centre, the company has always been controlled by the state government and the union government is not holding real power in managing its affairs, he said.

He alleged that the family of BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wielded influence in SCCL during the previous BRS regime, including tenders and even small contracts.

Due to political interference, SCCL was thrown into several problems and the state government owed dues to the tune of Rs 32,000 crore to the company, he said.

According to him, the present Congress government is treading the same path and continuing irregularities in the company.

Kishan Reddy said the previous BRS government had called for tenders for the Naini coal block of SCCL, but cancelled them before the conclusion of the tender process.

The incumbent government also invited tenders only to withdraw them later, he said.

He also said an emergency board meeting of SCCL was held and the coal ministry's secretary would soon write a letter to the Telangana government's Chief Secretary on the company's affairs in view of media reports of alleged irregularities in tenders.

The Centre would also consider sending a team of its officials to take corrective measures, he said.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao sought an investigation into the tender issue.

He also hit out at Kishan Reddy’s comments that the Centre would consider a CBI probe if the Congress government comes forward and seeks such an investigation.

"Can a daylight robber ever walk into a police station and demand an inquiry against himself?" Rao asked in a statement.

Responding to BRS attack, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said the BRS is only trying to defame the Congress government.

"We will explain how contractors benefited by quoting excess (amounts) in tenders of Singareni during the BRS regime," he told reporters.

He said the Congress government is ready for a debate on the tenders it has awarded in the two years since it came to power.

The debate would cover the difference in contract amounts between the BRS and Congress governments, Goud said.

The government would take corrective measures if any errors are found, he said.

The state government had recently announced the cancellation of certain SCCL tenders after media reports suggested alleged irregularities.