SCCL tenders issue raises political heat in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 21 (PTI) The alleged irregularities in tenders of state-run SCCL raised political heat in Telangana on Wednesday with BRS demanding an inquiry into the matter and the ruling Congress daring the opposition party for a debate on the issue.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a coal mining company jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and Government of India on a 51:49 equity basis.

Responding to criticism against him that he is not taking steps to order a CBI probe into the issue, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy told reporters in Delhi that the state government's consent is required for the central agency investigation.

He said the Centre would consider a CBI probe if the state government is ready for it.

Though the SCCL is jointly owned by Telangana government and the Centre, the company has always been controlled by the state government and the Centre is not holding real power in managing its affairs, he said.

He alleged that the family of BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wielded influence in SCCL during the previous BRS regime, including tenders and even small contracts.

Due to political interference, SCCL was thrown into several problems and the state government owed dues to the tune of Rs 32,000 crore to the company, he said.

He further alleged that the present Congress government is walking on the same path and committing irregularities in the company.

Kishan Reddy said the previous BRS government had called for tenders for the Naini coal block of SCCL but cancelled them before conclusion of tender process.

The incumbent Congress governmnet also invited tenders only to withdraw them later, he said.

He also said an emergency board meeting of SCCL was held and the coal ministry's secretary would soon write a letter to the Telangana government's Chief Secretary on the company's affairs in view of media reports of alleged irregularities in tenders.

The Centre would also consider sending a team of its officials on taking corrective measures, he said.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao sought an investigation into the tenders issue.

He also hit out at Kishan Reddy’s comments that the Centre would consider a CBI probe if the Congress government comes forward and seeks such an investigation.

"Can a daylight robber ever walk into a police station and demand an inquiry against himself," Rao asked in a statement.

Taking exception to BRS attack, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said the BRS is only trying to defame the Congress government.

"We will explain how contractors benefited by quoting excess (amounts) in tenders of Singareni during the BRS regime," he told reporters.

He said the Congress government is ready for a debate on the tenders it has awarded in the two years since it came to power.

The debate would cover the difference in contract amounts between the BRS and Congress governments, Goud said.

The government would take corrective measures if any errors are found, he said.

The state government had recently announced cancellation of certain SCCL tenders after media reports suggested alleged irregularities.